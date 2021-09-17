DeKalb County schools mourning deaths of bus driver, bus monitor

article

The DeKalb County School District is mourning the loss of a bus monitor and bus driver who both died in the last few weeks.

A school spokesperson told FOX 5 say Martha Campbell served as a bus monitor for DeKalb County for four years. Larry Hinton drove DeKalb County students as a bus driver for 24 years.

"They represented their roles in an exemplary manner," the DeKalb County Schools spokesperson said. "Their families are in the thoughts and prayers of DCSD."

Officials have not said how either Campbell or Hinton died.

