DeKalb County sanitation worker says sanitation system getting worse

Jerry Prioleau, a sanitation worker in DeKalb County, faces safety worries every day on the job. He's concerned about the problems in the sanitation system getting worse, despite promises from the county to make things better.

Last October, Prioleau talked about how the trash containers provided by the county were falling apart. They were rusting and breaking, making it dangerous for workers like him to do their job safely. He explained that when they try to pick up these broken containers, the garbage spills out, putting everyone nearby at risk.

Prioleau also pointed out that there aren't enough staff or working trucks to handle the job properly. He says they don't have enough drivers, mechanics, or even people to drive the big trucks needed for hauling.

The county says they're working on fixing these issues. They've ordered new trucks and are trying to repair or replace the broken containers. But Prioleau isn't convinced. He thinks more needs to be done to keep workers safe.

Since last year, the county says they've fixed or replaced 380 containers, but Prioleau says there's still a long way to go to make things right.