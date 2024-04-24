DeKalb County pinwheel garden raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

article

Visitors to the DeKalb County Courthouse will see a colorful project aimed at bringing awareness to Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

County officials have placed 170 blue pinwheels in the garden outside the courthouse.

Each pinwheel represents 1,000 children who live in the county.

The garden also has a sign with a QR code linking families to resources across the metro Atlanta area and the state.

The county has also put up three billboards, multiple posters at bus shelters, and yard signs providing information about FindHelpGA, a website designed to connect residents with resources like financial assistance, childcare, job training, and other free or reduced-cost services.