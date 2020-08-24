DeKalb County officials document first confirmed West Nile virus case in metro Atlanta

Health officials just reported the first human to contract West Nile virus in metro Atlanta this year.

A DeKalb County woman in her 60s just contracted the virus this month.

"Normally, we see West Nile virus infections around September. So, this is concerning," Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford said.

Long stretches of heavy rain have left behind breeding pools for mosquitoes.

They reproduce in even the smallest amounts of water often found in backyards, such as potted plants, and children's toys.

Georgia’s first reported West Nile virus case this year was in Dougherty County, near Albany.

Dr. Ford, with the DeKalb County Department of Public Health, said it could be difficult to tell West Nile symptoms apart from other viruses.

"They all can give you a headache, body aches, a fever, but the coronavirus typically has that cough," she told FOX 5's Alex Whittler.

The best defense against COVID-19 is staying away from other people and wear a mask.

The best defense against West Nile virus is staying indoors, wearing long sleeves—even in the heat—and layering repellent with a key ingredient: DEET.

Dr. Ford said this is the year to take every precaution against all diseases. She said that includes a flu vaccine.

"This is the year to get a flu shot. You don’t want to have to worry about that too," she said.

Normally, DeKalb County officials are able to canvas homes and assist with mosquito removal. The coronavirus prevents them from doing face-to-face canvasing this year. Anyone needing help tending to the pools of water in yards, officials said they can call the county to try to schedule a socially distant visit.

