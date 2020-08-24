Health officials: DeKalb County woman has West Nile virus

The DeKalb County Board of Health has confirmed its first human case of West Nile in the county this year.

Officials said a female patient in her sixties has become infected with the virus. She lives in the East Lake Terrace area in unincorporated Decatur. No additional details are available at this time.

The Board of Health said it will not be performing its usual door-to-door canvassing of the affected area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials recommend the following to reduce mosquitoes in and around your home:

Eliminating standing water in gutters and planters, toys, etc. to reduce mosquito breeding

Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines

Shut windows and doors tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk to prevent being bitten because that's when mosquitoes that transmit West Nile are most active

For more information about the West Nile virus, click here.