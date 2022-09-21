DeKalb County offering $100 to get COVID shot or booster

Getting up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccine could put $100 in your pocket this weekend.

The DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at Stonecrest Mall Saturday, Sept. 24.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible.

The DeKalb County Department of Communications said the $100 would be provided through a prepaid debit card, and everyone who successfully gets a shot will receive one.

In addition to the money, they will also be giving away book bags and school supplies.

Participants are required to bring insurance information, photo ID and their CDC vaccination card if this isn't their very first shot.

Everyone will be given the option of receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and boosters.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.