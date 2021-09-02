DeKalb County elementary school closes for 10 days after rise in COVID-19 cases

article

A DeKalb County elementary school is temporarily shutting down in-person classes after over a dozen students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say Oak View Elementary School will be closed starting Friday and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 13.

The decision to shut down the schools comes as officials say 18 students tested positive for the virus. In total, the positive effects made over 90 other students and 13 staff members quarantine and isolate.

Classes affected by the positive tests include pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first, second, and fifth grade.

While no cases have been reported at the elementary school's third and fourth-grade classes, officials say they are closing the whole school out of an abundance of caution.

Students will receive virtual instruction and teachers will work virtually all next week.

