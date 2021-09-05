DeKalb County mother desperate for police to catch her daughter's killer

A mother told FOX 5 Atlanta police have no leads in the investigation of her daughter's murder roughly two months after it happened.

She's now offering $5,000 of her own money as a reward for information that leads to the killer's arrest.

Sheila Greene told FOX 5 Atlanta that her daughter, Keichia Michele Greene, was killed in the early morning hours of June 22 at the Avana City North Apartments Parking Garage.

Sheila Greene told FOX 5 Atlanta that her daughter, Keichia Michele Greene, was killed in the early morning hours of June 22 at the Avana City North Apartments Parking Garage. (Photo courtesy of Sheila Greene) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"The police has never came to the media with her story," she wrote to FOX 5 Atlanta. "And her story needs to be heard."

DeKalb County police confirmed that morning they were investigating a fatal stabbing at 3421 Northlake Parkway in Atlanta with one adult victim and no arrests had been made.

Sheila Greene told FOX 5 Atlanta that her daughter, Keichia Michele Greene, was killed in the early morning hours of June 22 at the Avana City North Apartments Parking Garage. (Photo courtesy of Sheila Greene)

Sheila Greene said anyone with information can contact Detective JG Kearney with the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7849 or 770-724-7850.

FOX 5 Atlanta was at the scene and observed police and paramedics inside the Avana City North Apartments complex.

Police offered few details on the investigation at the time. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if police have gathered more information.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.