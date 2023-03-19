Teen reported missing in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a young teen girl who was last seen Saturday.

Have you seen Deaniyka? The 13-year-old was seen leaving her home near the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road.

Officials said she is 5-feet and 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings.

Deaniyka was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and a pair of Jordans.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.