Teen reported missing in DeKalb County

DeKalb County
Deaniyka, 13, was last seen near the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department) (Supplied)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a young teen girl who was last seen Saturday.

Have you seen Deaniyka? The 13-year-old was seen leaving her home near the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road.

Officials said she is 5-feet and 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings.

Deaniyka was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and a pair of Jordans.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.