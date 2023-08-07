Expand / Collapse search
70-year-old DeKalb County man missing since Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Robert Boback (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County police needs help finding a man who's been missing since Friday, Aug. 4.

Robert Bobak was last seen leaving his home in the 1400 block of Stoneleigh Hill Road.

Bobak was described as a 70-year-old man with green eyes and gray hair. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall. Police are not aware of what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Robert Boback (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.