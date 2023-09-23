DeKalb County police seek public's help finding missing 69-year-old man

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 69-year-old Jerome Mills, who was last seen on Friday.

Mills was driving a silver 2013 GMC Terrain with Georgia license plate GAPTY4755.

Police described him as a 5-feet-9-inch, 180-pound man with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Mills or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.