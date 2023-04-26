2 girls reported missing around DeKalb County

article

Two young girls went missing Tuesday around DeKalb County. Police have asked for help safely locating the both of them.

Antoniaja, 13, was last seen near the 4100 block of Grant Forest Circle.

She is 5-feet tall, weighs around 114 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Antoniaja was wearing a yellow Marilyn Monroe jacket and black shorts the last time she was seen.

The DeKalb County Police Department's SVU is looking for missing 13-year-old Antoniaja. (Supplied)

That same day, 12-year-old Hseh was also reported missing.

Police say she was last seen near the 500 block of Tahoe Circle.

The DeKalb County Police Department's SVU is looking for missing 12-year-old Hseh. (Supplied)

Hseh is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, leggings and white sneakers.

If you see either of these two girls, police ask that you call the Special Victims Unit immediately at 770-724-7710.