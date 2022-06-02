DeKalb County man kills intruder trying to break into apartment, police say

Police say a DeKalb County resident shot and killed a man who was breaking into his apartment early Thursday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say at around 1:30 a.m. they were called to an apartment on the 2800 block of Panthersville Court for a reported burglary in progress.

The caller told police that he had shot a person who was breaking into his home.

At the scene, officers found a man shot to death. The person who lived in the apartment was not injured.

Officers are currently investigating the shooting and have not determined if the man will be charged or not.

Investigators have not released the identity of the dead man or the Decatur resident involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.