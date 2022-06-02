Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County man kills intruder trying to break into apartment, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:30AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DeKalb County man kills suspected home invader

A DeKalb County man shot and killed a person who was trying to break into his apartment, police say.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a DeKalb County resident shot and killed a man who was breaking into his apartment early Thursday morning. 

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say at around 1:30 a.m. they were called to an apartment on the 2800 block of Panthersville Court for a reported burglary in progress.

The caller told police that he had shot a person who was breaking into his home.

At the scene, officers found a man shot to death. The person who lived in the apartment was not injured.

Officers are currently investigating the shooting and have not determined if the man will be charged or not.

Investigators have not released the identity of the dead man or the Decatur resident involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.