DeKalb County man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A DeKalb County man is in custody charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography following a search of his home, officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells FOX 5 that agents arrested 54-year-old Samuel "Tripp" Pickens Cook III of DeKalb County on Thursday and charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to investigators, the GBI began an investigation into Cook after receiving a cybertip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After searching Cook's home in DeKalb County, agents seized multiple electronic devices that were examined by the GBI's digital forensic investigators. Through that evidence, authorities charged Cook with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Cook is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.