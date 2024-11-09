Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint halts delivery in Dekalb neighborhood, residents say

The Brief Residents in Decatur’s Wyndham Falls community have expressed safety concerns after two men robbed their USPS mail carrier at gunpoint on Oct. 30. One resident told FOX 5 Atlanta the thieves have returned at least two more times because they also stole the master key. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has stopped delivering mail to the subdivision's mail kiosks until further notice, requiring residents to collect their mail from the nearest post office. As of the last update, the USPS has not provided information about changing the mailbox locks. The DeKalb County Police, alongside the USPS, are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.



Some DeKalb County residents say they are concerned about safety in their neighborhood after two men robbed their mail carrier at gunpoint in late October.

"I just fear for my safety of even going to the mailbox, period," resident Maria M. told FOX 5.

That’s the feeling many of the residents who live in Decatur’s Wyndham Falls community are left with in the weeks since their USPS mail carrier was robbed while making deliveries to the subdivision’s mail kiosk on Oct. 30.

"I got a text saying that our mail had been compromised," the resident recalled.

Just after 3 p.m., a neighbor’s exterior home camera captured video of the robbery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Residents in Decatur’s Wyndham Falls community are concerned for their safety after hearing that their USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of their packages and the master key to their mailboxes.

The two young men apparently walked away with the master key to the mailboxes and several packages.

"They have their bins of stolen mail," Maria described.

She says once word spread among the neighbors, she quickly went to check her mailbox and found it was, in fact, open.

"All of us are surprised that it even happened," the homeowner told FOX 5.

Even more surprising, she says the thieves came back at least two more times after the initial incident.

Residents in Decatur’s Wyndham Falls community are concerned for their safety after hearing that their USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of their packages and the master key to their mailboxes.

"They’ve come back three times since all of this happened because they still have the master key."

Maria tells FOX 5 Atlanta that USPS officials informed residents they would no longer be able to deliver mail to the kiosks until the situation is resolved—forcing them to drive to the nearest post office to get their mail.

Somehow, she says she found a letter in her mailbox on Saturday, causing additional concerns as residents are still waiting for the post office to change the locks on the mailboxes.

"It’s not safe going to that kiosk as you notice there are no cameras around," Maria stated.

Residents in Decatur’s Wyndham Falls community are concerned for their safety after hearing that their USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of their packages and the master key to their mailboxes.

The homeowner says she hopes the neighborhood’s HOA will invest in a covering for the open kiosk and surveillance cameras, but ultimately, residents want to see individual mailboxes installed in front of their homes.

FOX 5 has reached out to USPS for an update on plans to replace the mailbox locks. As of Saturday night, we have not heard back. DeKalb County Police say a joint investigation with the U.S. Postal Service is ongoing.