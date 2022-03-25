Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County launches motel-to-homes program for families

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County has set up a new program that is trying to give people living in motels a permanent home.

County Commissioner Robert Patrick has teamed up with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia for the Motel-to-Home Program.

The initiative is designed to help families living in extended stay motels by paying the necessary costs of moving.

The program will also pair the families with a caseworker who can provide information and resources to secure financial self-sufficiency.

To learn more about the program, visit the organization's website.

