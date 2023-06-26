Jury in shooting death of innocent tow truck driver sees murder weapon

The jury in the case of an innocent tow truck driver's shooting death last May were shown the murder weapon Monday afternoon.

Detectives said murder suspect Victor Richardson's mother led them to the diamondback rifle. They said Richardson used it during the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Columbia Drive in DeKalb County that ended up killing a tow truck driver who was there training a new employee.

Prosecutors showed the jurors police body cam video and surveillance video taken at the gas station where Christopher Harrold was murdered.

Detectives released surveillance footage that they say shows Richardson with the murder weapon. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Detectives said the video puts the rifle in Richardson's hand. They said he sprayed bullets from his black Chevy Impala during an argument with the new trainee, DeAndre Dean. Officials said the two were arguing over money.

Detectives say Richardson used this diamondback rifle to murder Christopher Harrold. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"He is firing at Mr. Dean, and he is firing back," Police Detective P.A. Wright testified.

At least two of those bullets hit Harrold who had nothing to do with the fight.

Christopher Harrold (Courtesy of the family)

Police said they got a break in the case from Richardson's mother.

"We received a call from the suspect's mother, [she] said the car and murder weapon were at her home," investigator Drew Ingram said.

Prosecutors also showed jurors the handgun tow truck employee Dean likely had as the two men shot at each other.

Defendant Richardson claimed self-defense. He said Dean fired at him first.

Victor Richardson, 26, is accused of murdering an innocent tow truck driver during an argument with another man in 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The suspect's mother, Shantina Richardson, told jurors when she arrived at home on the day of the deadly shooting, her son was visibly upset.

She said he wanted to turn himself in.

"It looked like it hurt him to his core that someone passed away. He regretted the incident. They were saying on the news that he was wanted. We went to the park and said a prayer. Then, we went to the jail," his mother testified.

The state rested its case against 26-year-old Victor Richardson.

The judge expects to hear closing arguments tomorrow. Richard is still deciding whether he wants to testify.