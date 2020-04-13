DeKalb County Jail released more than a hundred inmates on signature bond
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - More than a hundred inmates of the DeKalb County Jail have been released on a signature bond.
The move comes following a judicial emergency order issued last month. The directive on March 18 calls for inmates who can be released to be identified and allowed bond.
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox haws authorized 103 inmates who qualified for the standing order.
A full list of those inmates was not immediately available.
