2 DeKalb County jail deaths reported within the last week

Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week.

Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.

Head had been in custody since Jan. 10, 2021 on charges of making terroristic threats.

Monday, 55-year-old Nina Maureen Colman, of Decatur, died while in the jail infirmary. It was not immediately clear why she was taken to the infirmary.

Colman was arrested last Tuesday on charges of stalking, criminal trespass, and simple battery.

The causes of death in both cases are still under investigation, but deputies said both are unrelated. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting autopsies.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards in handling the internal investigation.