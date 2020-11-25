DeKalb County Jail dealing with surge in inmate COVID-19 cases

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has created a plan of action to manage an increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates at the county's Jail.

Currently, the sheriff says that there are 45 inmates in custody who has tested positive for the virus. None of them have required hospitalization.

Since the pandemic's start in March, over 300 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 78 have had positive test results.

Along with the inmates, 53 of the Jail's over 650 employees have tested positive since March.

The sheriff said the new plan, called the "Phase Two Plan of Action," involves an extended quarantine for inmates affected by the virus as well as new restrictions in inmate movement and the public's access to the jail.

Everyone inside the jail will also be required to wear a mask at all times.

"Thanks to the generous donation of facial masks from community organizations, we have more than enough masks for our inmate population and our staff," officials said in a statement.

The jail says it has also acquired a new system to help automate daily cleanings to supplement the professional sanitization services and work by jail staff and inmates.

The average daily population in the DeKalb County Jail is around 1,300 people.

