1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Jones Avenue in NW Atlanta Saturday night

The Brief Atlanta police responded to a shooting at 1968 Jones Avenue NW on Saturday night, finding two men with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the hospital, while the other was reported to be "stable." Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances; the investigation is ongoing and details may change.



One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting Saturday night in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 1968 Jones Avenue NW around 9:53 p.m. June 7. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where one of the men was later pronounced dead. The other person was reported to be "stable" by police.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

What's next:

Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and that the details released so far are preliminary and subject to change as new information becomes available.