2 people found shot at DeKalb County food mart

Two people have been injured in a shooting overnight in DeKalb County.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say they found both early Tuesday morning at the Food Mart on the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Investigators say it's not clear exactly where the two people were shot. Police were also seen at the Exxon gas station across the street from the Food Mart.

Medics rushed both victims to local hospitals. Officials say one of the shooting victims was critically injured.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

This is not the first time police have been called to the Food Mart. In 2021, 19-year-old Jakare McKellar was gunned down while outside the store. Earlier that year, a double shooting left one man dead and another person critically injured.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.