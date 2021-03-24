1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb County convenience store

article

One person is dead and another is injured after police said an argument erupted into gunfire at a DeKalb County convenience store on Wednesday evening.

DeKalb County police said officers responded to the Food Mart located in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Road just south of Interstate 20.

Investigators said a fight got out of hand leading to the double shooting.

Police said a man died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The other victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said one person is in custody.

