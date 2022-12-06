Expand / Collapse search
Police need help identifying suspect in November vigil shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this person? DeKalb County Police said the unidentified man is wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for a victim of another shooting last month.

TEEN KILLED, SEVERAL YOUNG PEOPLE SHOT DURING VIGIL IN DEKALB COUNTY

Family and friends were holding the vigil for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune, a teenager who police said was murdered during a home invasion on Gresham Road.

That's when officers said the suspect walked up to the group and began shooting, hitting the 17-year-old victim who died at the scene, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old.

This shooting took place on the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

(Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on this individual or the incident to contact the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.