DeKalb County firefighters rescue dog trapped in hot car

DeKalb County firefighters shared a photo after rescuing a dog locked in a hot car last week.

The DeKalb County Fire Department says crews were called to a vehicle that had a dog locked inside it on Friday, July 30.

At the time of the rescue, temperatures inside the vehicle were over 102 degrees.

The crew was able to successfully rescue and secure the dog, taking it to a nearby gas station to treat it to a big bag of ice.

The fire department shared a photo of Firefighter Kyle Marshall and the happy pup cooling down together.

It is not known if the driver or owner of the dog will face charges connected to the incident.

