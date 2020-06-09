DeKalb County extending voting hours at all polling locations

DeKalb County is extending voting hours for all of its polling places until 9:30 p.m. after major delays and long lines hampered Georgia's primary election.

A superior court judge extended voting after delays due to "mechanical issue with voting machines and state-issued social distancing requirements," which affected the number of voting machines allowed at the county's precincts, officials said.

This extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting," DeKalb County officials said in a statement.

YOU DECIDE: ELECTION RESULTS

The one exception to this rule is Ray of Hope Christian Church on 2778 Snapfinger Road in Decatur. That location will remain open until 10:10 p.m.

MORE: 19 Cobb County precincts to stay open until 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Any voter who arrives after 7 p.m. at any voting location, they will be able to vote as long as they have gotten in line by 9:30 p.m.

MORE: Fulton County polling hours extended following day of voting issues