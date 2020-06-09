19 Cobb County precincts to stay open until 8 p.m.

Officials in Cobb County say 19 voting precincts will remain open until 8 p.m. after various issues caused those precincts to delay opening at 7 a.m. this morning.

A judge signed off on the order after elections officials made the request.

These are the precincts that will stay open until 8 pm. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Addison 01

Austell 1A

Bells Ferry 04

Clarkdale 01

Cooper 01

Eastside 02

Elizabeth 01

Elizabeth 03

Mableton 01

Oregon 04

Oregon 05

Palmer 01

Powder Springs 1A

Powder Springs 2A

Powder Springs 3A

Riverside 01

Sewell Mill 03

Sope Creek 02

Sweetwater 02

Many precincts report minimal wait times, but others have lines that create waiting times of more than an hour.

