19 Cobb County precincts to stay open until 8 p.m.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Cobb County say 19 voting precincts will remain open until 8 p.m. after various issues caused those precincts to delay opening at 7 a.m. this morning.
A judge signed off on the order after elections officials made the request.
These are the precincts that will stay open until 8 pm. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to cast their ballots.
Addison 01
Austell 1A
Bells Ferry 04
Clarkdale 01
Cooper 01
Advertisement
Eastside 02
Elizabeth 01
Elizabeth 03
Mableton 01
Oregon 04
Oregon 05
Palmer 01
Powder Springs 1A
Powder Springs 2A
Powder Springs 3A
Riverside 01
Sewell Mill 03
Sope Creek 02
Sweetwater 02
Many precincts report minimal wait times, but others have lines that create waiting times of more than an hour.