Two rescued in critical condition from smoky DeKalb County house fire

DeKalb County Fire Rescue reported to the fire on Duchess Court on Sunday. (Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Two people are recovering in the hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Duchess Court. Officials said smoke was pouring out of a second story bedroom window.

The crew immediately went into rescue mode, saving two people who were trapped inside.

Officials have not yet stated what caused the fire.