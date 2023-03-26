Two rescued in critical condition from smoky DeKalb County house fire
DeKalb County Fire Rescue reported to the fire on Duchess Court on Sunday. (Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are recovering in the hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Duchess Court. Officials said smoke was pouring out of a second story bedroom window.
The crew immediately went into rescue mode, saving two people who were trapped inside.
Officials have not yet stated what caused the fire.