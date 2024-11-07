$16K reward for suspect accused of dragging dogs behind car in DeKalb County

The Brief PETA offers an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification of a man caught on camera dragging two dogs behind his car in DeKalb County. The incident of animal abuse occurred on September 13 at the Redan Recreation Center; one dog died, while the other has been rehomed. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, potentially a Chevrolet Malibu model from between 2008 and 2012. The perpetrator, if apprehended, could face two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty, with penalties totaling up to 10 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. DeKalb County officials urge anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line.



PETA is adding $10,000 to the reward to help identify a man who police say was caught on camera tying two dogs to the back of his car and dragging them down a road in DeKalb County. This brings the total reward to $16,000.

DeKalb County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Claire Simms Chaffins says the alleged animal abuse happened on Sept. 13 at the Redan Recreation Center on Phillips Road.

According to investigators, surveillance cameras caught the man dragging the dogs behind the car, untying them from his bumper, and leaving them in the lot to die.

A shot taken from the security cameras. (DeKalb County District Attorney)

Authorities described the car involved in the case as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver wore a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest, white lettering on the back, dark pants, and a white baseball cap.

"The agony and terror that these two dogs must have endured as a cruel person bound them to a car, sped down the road, and left them to die in a parking lot is unimaginable," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA asks anyone with information to come forward immediately so the perpetrator can be held accountable before harming anyone else."

One of the dogs died, but the surviving dog has found an extremely loving home, officials say.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (DeKalb County District Attorney)

The suspect will face two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, which can carry up to 10 years in jail and $30,000 in fines, officials say.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at 404-294-2939.