Reward offered for suspect accused of dragging dogs behind car in DeKalb County

A metro Atlanta animals rights organization is hoping a reward can help identify a man who police say was caught on camera tying two dogs to the back of his car and dragging them down a road in DeKalb County.

The Henry County Humane Society tells FOX 5 that they are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the abuse.

DeKalb County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Claire Simms Chaffins says the alleged animal abuse happened on Sept. 13 at the Redan Recreation Center on Phillips Road.

According to investigators, surveillance cameras caught the man dragging the dogs behind the car, untying them from his bumper, and leaving them in the lot to die.

A shot taken from the security cameras. (DeKalb County District Attorney)

"He briefly got out of the car. Untied the dogs and carefully backed out of the parking lot. Our investigators believe that's to hide his license plate number from the cameras." Chaffins said.

A witness made the shocking discovery of the dogs and called the police. Officials described the two animals as a medium-sized black mixed breed and a medium-sized mixed brindle that was around 9 months old. The black dog did not survive its injuries.

Authorities described the car involved in the case as a dark-colored, four-door sedan which may be a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing on the back, dark pants, and a white baseball cap.

"Luckily those surveillance cameras were there even if the people weren't," Chaffins said.

As the hunt for the driver continues, there is some good news. The surviving dog has already found a loving family to call his own.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (DeKalb County District Attorney)

Officials say the suspect will face two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, which can carry up to 10 years in jail and $30,000 in fines.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at (404) 294-2939.