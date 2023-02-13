'Cold-hearted': Man shot to death in front of DeKalb County sports bar

Police are on the scene of the deadly shooting of a man outside a DeKalb County sports bar early Monday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. at DaBomb Sports Grill, which is located on the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road in Lithonia.

While police have not released any information about the shooting, the owner of the restaurant says he saw the violence on his surveillance footage.

According to Gary DeCosta, the victim was a regular customer at the bar. The man was leaving the restaurant when he was approached by someone in the parking lot.

DeCosta described the interaction as casual until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man over and over - not stopping even when the victim fell to the ground.

It was a situation DeCosta could only describe as "cold-hearted."

Investigators spent hours Monday morning gathering clues in the parking lot. So far, they have not identified the victim or given a description of the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.