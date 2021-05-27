DeKalb County courthouse evacuated after reports of possible explosive device

article

The DeKalb County courthouse has been evacuated after reports of a possible explosive device on the property.

Officials say they evacuated the building located on the 500 block of North McDonough Street in Decatur "after learning of the possible presence of an explosive device on the premises."

The Decatur and DeKalb County Police Departments are at the scene working with the DeKalb County Sheriff to try and find the device.

All people who were inside the courthouse were taken to locations outside the building.

Officials have not yet described what led them to learn of the potential threat.

No one has been injured in the evacuation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.