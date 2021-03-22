DeKalb County Cookout the site of double-shooting investigation, police say

article

DeKalb County police said Monday officers are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a Cookout on Panola Road.

Police said there were two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.

The two allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a suspect. Police say that suspects shot both victims in the legs.

Police said the victims went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there were no other injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have not identified the suspect.

