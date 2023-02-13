Mother charged with murder in 4-year-old child's death, DeKalb police searching for man

article

Police are searching for a man accused of murdering a 4-year-old child in an incident of child cruelty over the weekend in DeKalb County.

Officials say on Saturday, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called to reports of an incident off of Candler Road. At the scene, they found a 4-year-old child in critical condition.

Medics rushed the young child to a nearby hospital, but they did not survive their injuries.

Investigators say physical evidence at the scene lead them to determine that this was a case of child cruelty, leading officials to arrest the child's 25-year-old mother.

The woman, whose identity has been released, is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.

Police say they are also searching for Javonte Harris, who is wanted for the same charges in connection with the incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.