James 'Bud' King missing: Body discovered in DeKalb County woods, family says it's Bud

A family's frantic search for a man known and loved for volunteering with Tucker High School athletics may have come to a tragic end.

A man's body was discovered in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Mariners Court just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that James "Bud" King's family reported to the scene and positively identified the body as their loved one.

DeKalb County police said they are waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to confirm whether it's him.

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Where is James 'Bud' King?

King was last seen getting on a MARTA bus last Saturday after eating at an Applebee's in Tucker.

James "Bud" King (Supplied)

The 57-year-old has volunteered for Tucker High School athletics for decades.

"Everyone knows him, is aware of him, but no one has seen him since Saturday night," King said.

On Thursday, friends and family members of Bud searched in the wooded areas off of Memorial Drive in Decatur.

"We're hoping and praying that he's still alive somewhere and that he's not lying in a ditch, hurt or suffering or that someone has done something bad to him. We just want our family home," said Richard King, Bud's nephew.