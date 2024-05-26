Fire rips through DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters rushed to a house fire on Beechview Drive late Sunday afternoon.
FOX 5 was at the scene as first responders worked to get the blaze under control.
A spokesperson for the department told FOX 5 the fire began outside in the yard and grew until it reached the home. The house was nearly a total loss.
No fatalities or injuries were reported.
FOX 5 is working to learn more.
