DeKalb County honors 2 trailblazers with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month award

Two DeKalb County professionals were honored for their "remarkable contributions" to their community.

Charlene Fang and Judge Alvin T. Wong received the District 1, 2024 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Trailblazer Award.

Fang, a current board member of the DeKalb County Board of Assessors and former chair and vice-chair of the board, was recognized for her leadership in the banking industry and community service. A spokesperson for District 1 said that Fang "embodies dedication to education and cultural preservation."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Charlene Fang and Judge Alvin T. Wong (Credit: DeKalb County District 1)

The Honorable Alvin T. Wong, the Chief Judge of the DeKalb County State Court, was recognized for his pioneering work in the legal arena. He is the first Asian Pacific American judge in the Southeast.

"His recent appointment as chief judge underscores his enduring commitment to justice and community welfare," the spokesperson said.

DeKalb County District 1, represented by Commissioner Robert Patrick, covers much of northern DeKalb County, including Dunwoody, Chamblee, Doraville, and parts of Tucker.