Armed man threatening to harm himself shot by DeKalb County police

DeKalb County police were involved in the shooting of a man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself.

Officials said they received a call at around 8:44 a.m. on Sunday about a suicidal man near the corner of Southland Ridge and Southland Point in Stone Mountain.

The responding officers said the man was armed with a shotgun.

He was reportedly given orders to drop the gun, but instead, charged at the officers.

The police fired several times, but the man was only struck once. He was rushed to the hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition and recovering.

No one else was injured during this incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case, which is standard procedure any time an officer in Georgia is involved in a shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.