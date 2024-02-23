Man, woman hospitalized in shooting at DeKalb County apartments

A man and a woman are recovering in the hospital after officials say they were shot while inside their DeKalb County apartment.

Officials say they were called to the Aspen Woods Apartments on the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting.

At the apartment, officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had both been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed both victims to local hospitals. Officials say they are expected to survive their injuries.

According to investigators, the two victims were inside their apartment when someone outside started firing into the building.

Officials have not released any details about the gunman or any possible motive in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.