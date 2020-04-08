Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County apartment fire leaves 26 families without a home

DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed more than two dozen units at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Wednesday morning, displacing about 75 residents. 

It happened at the Retreat at Stonecrest Apartments on Amanda Drive in Lithonia.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Fire officials said the flames were fierce when they arrived and they quickly worked to get everyone out of the apartment complex. 

Twenty-nine units were affected by the blaze. No injuries were reported. 

A team of Red Cross volunteers is assisting the 75 displaced residents, which includes 26 families.