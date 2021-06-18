DeKalb BOH closing some COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

Officials with the DeKalb County Board of Health say they will be closing several COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites at the end of the month, shifting services to other sites and increasing the use its mobile neighborhood strategy.

The centers will close at conclusion of operations on Wednesday, June 30.

COVID-19 testing operations to close

The COVID-19 testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, located at 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, in Atlanta, will permanently close. This site is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will move to the parking lot of the Board of Health’s North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE, in Chamblee. Testing hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.

COVID-19 vaccine operations to close

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sam’s Club, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., in Stonecrest, will permanently close. This site is currently open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 vaccination in South DeKalb will be replaced by the Board of Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, using the new mobile units purchased with CARES Act funding. For a calendar with daily clinic locations or to apply to become a host site, visit dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic/.

In addition to mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, COVID-19 vaccine will be available at all Board of Health regional health centers in DeKalb County. Residents may call to schedule an appointment or walk-in at their closest health center. For health center locations, visit dekalbhealth.net/services/health-centers/.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Doraville MARTA station, located at 6000 New Peachtree Rd., in Doraville, will remain open and maintain its current hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents seeking vaccination at the Doraville site can still register and schedule an appointment via the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system, via the Board of Health’s website, by visiting dphvaccineGA.com or by simply walking up for service at the site. The registration website is available in English and Spanish.

For those without computer access, DPH provides a vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is 888-457-0186. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.