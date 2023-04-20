Defendant, attorney arrested during YSL trial jury selection

A defendant in the YSL gang trial is facing additional charges after deputies say he was found with marijuana sewn into his underwear during jury selection.

Chaos broke out in the courtroom Wednesday, leaving attorneys and others confused as defendant Rodalius Ryan's screams were heard behind closed doors during a recess.

"It’s ridiculous. This should not happen in the middle of a trial," said Suri Chadha Jiminez, who represents Coradrius Dorsey, one of 28 people named in the sweeping RICO indictment. "A bunch of the deputies went over to the table where Mr. Ryan and his attorney Ms. Angela were sitting, and they asked him to step to the back."

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that Ryan was removed from the courtroom over suspicion that he smelled like marijuana. The defendant, who also goes by Lil Rod, did not want to be searched.

"They take him back there, and we could hear the screams. And as you could hear the screams coming from the back a lot of us were concerned," Jiminez told FOX 5. "The attorneys stood up and were trying to figure out what was going on."

In the video, a court official can be heard telling everyone to "just chill."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A commotion breaks out after screams are heard during jury selection in the YSL trial.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says that a search revealed that Ryan had two bags of marijuana sewn into a second pair of underwear. The defendant will face additional charges depending on the amount of illegal drugs, the sheriff said.

Ryan was facing a charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Thursday morning began with another arrest before court was even in session.

Labat says one of the defense attorneys on the case was arrested after a search of his belongings revealed prescription durgs in his bag.

According to the sheriff, the attorney attempted to throw a phone - hitting one of his captains.

Charges are pending in connection with the incident.

Labat says that contraband has been a problem during the high-profile trial.

In January, the state accused rapper Young Thug and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a hand-to-hand drug deal in court.

According to officials, Adams, who is currently serving life without parole for murder, gave Williams a Percocet while the rapper was sitting next to his attorney in court.

A search of Adams revealed that he had Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the smell, officials allege.

Deputies took Adams to Grady Hospital after they say he appeared to eat other items of contraband to try to remove the evidence.