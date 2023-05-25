Decatur’s Wahoo! Grill pairs dining with lush garden views

Just about every time someone makes a list of the best outdoor dining spots in metro Atlanta, Decatur’s Wahoo! Grill is listed near the top. And now that May flowers are blooming all around us, it seemed like a good time to head to the popular restaurant to find out why!

Wahoo! Grill, of course, is something of an institution in Decatur these days; the restaurant opened back in 2004, and has gained a loyal following thanks to its European-inspired bistro feel and farm-to-table menu. That menu includes everything from Southern classics like Pimento Cheese Fritters and Charleston Shrimp & Grits to fresh salads and decadent desserts. Executive Chef Zach Starr says locally-sourced ingredients are used whenever possible — and that dishes are often made to pair perfectly with the wines sold at next door’s Wahoo! Wine & Provisions.

But, back to that outdoor space … Wahoo! Grill has also become an incredibly popular venue space, with regular outdoor weddings and other celebrations happening in the restaurant’s lush outdoor garden. Owner Pam Ledbetter says an outdoor garden ceremony can accommodate up to 120 seated guests, with room for standing guests, too.

Wahoo! Grill is located at 1042 West College Avenue in Decatur, and regular dining hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on the restaurant or to check out the menu, click here.

Aside from wanting to check out the outdoor dining space, today also happens to be National Wine Day (just in case you didn’t know…), so there’s another reason we figured it was a perfect morning to visit Wahoo! Grill. Click the video player in this article to check it out!





