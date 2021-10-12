DeKalb County votes to remove Indian War cannon monument from Decatur Square

article

The DeKalb County Commission has unanimously voted to remove a monument to the Creek Indian War of 1836 from Decatur Square.

Tuesday, the group decided that the cannon, which has been on the square for over a century, will be moved to storage.

The vote came after months of work by activists, who argued the cannon was a Confederate symbol. The cannon was placed on the square in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

"It’s a demand to remove yet another symbol of white supremacy," Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights co-chair Fonta High told FOX 5 back in March.

Leaders of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights said the cannon is a Confederate symbol and are pushing for city and county leaders to make a change.

After protests, the City of Decatur wrote a resolution asking DeKalb County to make a decision about the cannon. The county is responsible for the monument because it is located on county, not city, property.

The cannon isn't the first time a monument connected to the Daughters of Confederacy has been removed in Decatur.

In June of 2020, crews removed a Confederate monument outside the historic DeKalb County Courthouse while a gathered crowd cheered.

A judge ordered the monument, which was erected in 1908, a public nuisance and ordered its removal.

