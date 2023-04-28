Decatur Square comes alive with the sound of music

One of metro Atlanta’s most eclectic dining and shopping spots is transforming into a concert venue this weekend.

Decatur Square will once again host the Amplify Decatur Music Festival, which consists of a day-long music festival Saturday and a series of special performances in and around the square on Friday and Sunday.

The action launches this evening with shows scheduled for the Downtown Decatur Gazebo, Leon’s Full Service, Brick Store Pub, and Mellow Mushroom. The main Amplify Decatur Music Festival begins at 2 p.m. Saturday on the square, and features a star-packed lineup including St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, James McMurtry, and Atlanta's own The Sundogs. Tickets are $75 for general admission. Finally, the event wraps up Sunday night with what organizers are calling Amplify Vs.: Elliott Smith. Happening at Waller’s Coffee Shop in Decatur, the event will feature local acts performing songs from Smith’s acclaimed discography. The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.

As in past years, proceeds from the Amplify Decatur Music Festival series will go straight back into the community through Decatur Cooperative Ministry, Decatur Education Foundation, and Giving Kitchen; organizers say last year’s festival raised $50,000 for Decatur Cooperative Ministry.

For more information on this year’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival Concert Series, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning preview of this year’s big event!