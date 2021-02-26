Decatur police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for help identifying a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian.
Officials say the accident happened on Monday at around 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Swanton Way.
Police have not released information on the condition of the pedestrian or the make and model of the vehicle.
If you have any information on the case, please contact investigators at 678-553-6687 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
