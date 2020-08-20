Decatur police search for missing 29-year-old man

article

Decatur police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man last seen Sunday in East Atlanta.

Andrew Keegan reportedly left that East Atlanta home around 9:30 p.m. riding a black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle with Georgia tag XNY032, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Keegan has not made contact or been seen by friends or family since, the police said.

Police describe Keegan as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Keegan has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, police said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information surrounding his disappearance should call Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477).