Decatur man convicted of assaulting, sex trafficking girlfriend in 2019

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced a conviction by guilty plea in the case against a Decatur man accused of trafficking his girlfriend.

On Monday, Mykal Jett, aged 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, False Imprisonment, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The investigation revealed that on Dec. 18, 2019, officers from the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on McGlynn Drive in unincorporated Decatur. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 22-year-old woman who identified Jett as her boyfriend and pimp.

According to the victim, throughout their four-year relationship, Jett forced her to make $1,000 per night under threat of violence. He controlled her access to drugs, to which she was addicted, and repeatedly refused to allow her to leave him.

On the day of the incident, the victim attempted to leave in a rideshare vehicle, but Jett forced her into his car and took her to a different location. There, he subjected her to severe physical abuse over a period of six hours, including beating her with a rake until it broke, stuffing socks into her mouth, and burning her face with a hot iron. He also ordered her to stand outside in below-freezing temperatures while wearing wet clothing. The victim had videos of the assault on her phone, and responding officers observed severe bruises all over her body.

Following the guilty plea, Senior Judge David B. Irwin, presiding over the DeKalb County Superior Court, sentenced Defendant Jett to 25 years, with 14 to be served in confinement and the remaining 11 on probation.

The case, handled by the Sexual Exploitation and Crimes Against Children Unit, was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Charles Ciba and Elizabeth Tarver, with support from District Attorney Investigator Camella Mungroo-Patterson and Victim Advocate Peggy Remy. District Attorney Investigator Casey Benton, formerly of the DeKalb County Police Department, led the initial investigation.



