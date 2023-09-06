Decatur man arrested after Walton County man shot to death

A 28-year-old man was killed in Walton County shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

Walton County #-911 received a gunshot call in the 900 block of Old Mill Road. When Monroe Police officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Rontavias Harvey of Monroe who had been shot multiple times.

A 35-year-old Decatur man, Antonio McKenney, was taken into custody.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or say if McKenney has been charged.