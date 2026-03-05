Decatur gives update on World Cup preparations

The Brief Decatur is upgrading its square ahead of the World Cup. New features include a stage, big screens, turf and play areas. Businesses will host watch parties and concerts for fans.



With the World Cup less than 100 days away, the city of Decatur is preparing to welcome soccer fans from around the world.

What we know:

City leaders are upgrading the downtown square with a new main stage, large video screens, turf, a children’s play area and public restrooms.

Local businesses are also planning watch parties and concerts as part of the celebration. Officials say the improvements will create a central gathering place for fans to watch matches together.

What they're saying:

Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold says the event is an opportunity to showcase the community.

"We know that we have something really special here in the city of Decatur and we know this is our once in a lifetime chance to showcase what we're all about," Arnold said.

